Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Lagos, the exclusive representative of the iconic luxury brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Nigeria, has come up with a special package designed specifically for all Rolls-Royce Ghost owners in the country, which provides bespoke ownership (after-sales) service at no costs to the Ghost owners, will last till the end of September 2020.

Shedding light on the service arrangement, Abiona Babarinde, general manager, marketing and corporate communications, Coscharis Group, the franchise owner of Rolls-Rolls Motor Cars in Nigeria, explained that the exclusive incentive was to delight all owners of the Rolls-Royce Ghost in Nigeria for them to enjoy their favourite luxury item, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic that has restricted movement for some time.

Babarinde further stated that, “More importantly for us is that we adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 health protocols for both the home and workshop service, as we put premium on our customers and staff in terms of safety. This offering is bespoke in nature because you have an option to have this service delivered for you in the comfort of your home or we come and take the car to our workshop, all at no cost to the customer under strict precautionary measures.”

Explaining further, Cosmas Maduka Jnr., executive director, Ownership Services, Coscharis Group, said, “We guarantee top-notch ownership service for all Ghost owners, leveraging on the expertise of our Rolls-Royce-certified technicians that will deliver the service with the right tools and original parts. This ultimately gives the customer peace of mind for a seamless package that resonates with the luxury brand’.’