Coscharis Motors Plc, the exclusive representative of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in Nigeria gave members and friends of the Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort a memorable experience of the luxury brand during the recent annual anniversary tournament in Lagos.

Commenting on the premium luxury car brand’s involvement in the competition, Abiona Babarinde, the General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, said, “the affinity partnership was to jointly excite the competing golfers beyond the game of golf and further deliver an experience that resonates with their luxury lifestyle having the unique Black Badge Ghost available on display for their interest while they unwind with their favourite game of golf.’’

He further explained that the reason for the partnership was to offer the exclusive opportunity to the golf-playing priority audience to experience the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost with provision for test drives, amongst other offers.

The Director of Golf at the club, Campbell Elliot, said he was also excited at the collaboration between the Rolls-Royce brand and this year’s edition of the annual tournament. The golf competition is the flagship of the club’s numerous activities.

In his words, ‘’Rolls-Royce being a globally respected luxury brand associating with the club’s golf tournament, no doubt, raised the profile of this year’s tournament to the delight of all the club’s stakeholders. And, we look forward to more of such collaborations in the future to deliver extra value for our common clientele.’’