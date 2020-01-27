Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa (MEA) has delivered a remarkable annual sales in 2019 with a strong growth of 29 percent compared to 2018.

The strong results for the region were spurred by sales of Cullinan and Phantom.

The Middle East continues to be one of the strongest global markets for highly Bespoke Rolls-Royces, due to customers’ desires for unique and personalised motor cars.

This year, Rolls-Royce completed its Black Badge family with the addition of Cullinan Black Badge alongside Ghost, Dawn and Wraith variants. The MEA region is one of the best-performing globally for sales of Rolls-Royce Black Badge models, a reflection of the region’s youthful and adventurous customers seeking a more individual, rebellious expression of the Rolls-Royce brand.

The MEA sales outlook for 2020 is cautiously optimistic, thanks to the strong demand on the complete Rolls-Royce model range especially on Phantom and Cullinanin addition to the existing and expected orders for the newly launched Black Badge Cullinan. Collection and highly Bespoke models are also expected to remain in high demand.

César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa said: “We are absolutely delighted with 2019 sales performance for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa.

“The results are a testament to the quality of the Rolls-Royce product, the faith and passion showed in the brand by our customers, and the unwavering dedication of our dealers.

“With strong demand on our complete model range reflected on a healthy order bank, we can look forward to 2020 with optimism if uncertaintydoesn’t dictate otherwise.”