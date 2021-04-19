Moses Akaigwe and Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja,

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has delivered the highest-ever first quarter sales results in the marque’s 116-year history in the first three months of 2021.

Between January 1 and March 31, the company delivered 1,380 motor cars to customers, up 62 per cent on the same period in 2020 and surpassing the previous first quarter record set in 2019. Sales growth was seen in all markets, with the strongest in China, United States and Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the achievement, the CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, remarked: “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a strong start to 2021, reflected today in our first-quarter sales figures, which are the highest in our 116-year history. With robust order books across our product range, particularly for the new Ghost and Cullinan, sales growing in key markets and Bespoke commissions running at record levels, our business is in excellent shape. We have every reason to be optimistic for the remainder of 2021.”

Bespoke commissions remain at the record levels seen in 2020, with a number of outstanding individual examples already delivered this year, including the Koa Phantom and Iridescent Opulence Phantom. All 20 of the Phantom Tempus Collection cars have been allocated to customers worldwide.

Reflecting further on the results, Müller-Ötvös said, “We’ve responded to recent challenges with our customary boldness, imagination and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on our customers’ needs and requirements.

“Every member of our extraordinary team, at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and across the globe, has been crucial to delivering these remarkable results; their skills, talents, commitment and enthusiasm make us who we are.”