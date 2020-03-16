Rolls Royce Motor Cars has formally introduced to the world an Application named Whispers; an innovative, digital House of Rolls-Royce.

While introducing the Application, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Whispers is completely unique. It is a digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond, where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together and are tailored to meet the demands and tastes of our eclectic and highly valued community of clients.”

He stated further that “Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community.”

Rolls-Royce patrons are a unique subset of society – entrepreneurs, visionaries, heads of state, royalty, founders and the brightest stars of the entertainment industry. These clients are global denizens, connoisseurs, patrons of the arts, philanthropists, collectors of fine and exquisite items; individuals untethered by common constraints such as time and money.

These individuals have complete confidence in Rolls-Royce’s ability to delight and inspire them. However, due to their highly mobile international lifestyles, they have been seeking a means to have more regular personal involvement with the marque – more experiences, more access, and more immersion in the luxury world open to Rolls-Royce as the world’s leading luxury brand.

This is Whispers. A digital House of Rolls-Royce, Whispers acts as an entrepôt to a world that Rolls-Royce intimately and uniquely understands – a digital gateway to a curated world of luxury. Over two years ago, under a cloak of secrecy, Whispers was launched to a select group of globally distributed clients.