Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as top games from the Serie A will be aired on GOtv.

The games, scheduled to hold from today till Monday, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 5, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Atalanta will continue the chase for a UEFA Champions League spot and an outside chance to win the Serie A when they travel to face Hellas Verona at the StadioMarcantonio Bentegodi today. The game kicks off at 4:15pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

Also today, AC Milan hosts Bologna at the San Siro Stadium. The match will be broadcast at 8:45pm onSuperSport Select 5.

AC Milan returned as a rejuvenated team after the enforced break and secured important wins, including the victory over old rivals, Juventus. Stefano Pioli’s side are pushing for a UEFA Europa League qualification spot and know that there is no margin for error in their last five games. Meanwhile, Bologna are comfortably placed in the 10th position and manager Siniša Mihajlović will hope that his side conclude the final phase of the season on a high.

It is fifth versus second tomorrow as Roma host Inter Milan at Stadio Olimpico. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5 at 8:45pm.

Roma are currently fifth on the log, but are pushing for a UEFA Champions League spot. Manager Paulo Fonseca will be relying on talisman and captain, Edin Dzeko to deliver the much needed goals for the I Giallorossi.

A fascinating game lies in prospect as defending champions, Juventus host Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Monday. The game kicks off at 8:45pm on SuperSport Select 5.