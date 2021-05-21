Amidst Nigeria’s increasing insecurity, the South East, South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to double back on his administration’s prior romance of bandits and terrorists and wield the big stick as a general, and rescue the nation from disintegration.

SESSPN, speaking through its President, Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo at the end of a state of the nation general assembly meeting in Lagos, the advocacy Group, said: “It is a manifest containment weakness and failure of strategy, when cruel merchants of death are appeased with a ‘romance and massage’ therapy, for killing and maiming law-abiding Nigerians at their homes, churches, mosques, on the roads, and even in schools, than given a stinging clearance operation meant for outlaws.

“The primacy of law for orderly governance lies in the bosom of its deterrence capacity, applied without fear or favour, ill will or discrimination, because if ever the mystique of state might is primed to unravel, as appear the case, the descent to self help becomes frighteningly inescapable.

“Where are the arrested sponsors of terrorism in this country and the profiteers of banditry as threatened by the Minister of Information to reveal?

“Where are the courts trying killer herdsmen and who are the convicts so far? Where is the chivalry of our customs and immigrations henchmen with all its lopsidedness in hierarchy and recruitments? What is the operating morale of our soldiers and policemen today? If wild militias can possess the fire power they acquire with hefty ransoms, why is the national armoury such a leaking misery with billions of monies appropriated and expended?

“How can the spectacle of police divisions being routinely sacked, killed and arms harvested, alongside soldiers resigning in droves and posting their clips of despondency, grow our confidence that the state can protect its ordinary citizens?

“These dilemmas are so grave and desperate hence, we request the president to immediately inaugurate a war council on insecurity.

“He should follow up with a national food security emergency to nip a scary famine adding to our onslaughts.”