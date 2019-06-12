A Romanian was caught shoplifting less than 24 hours after arriving in Britain, a court has heard.

Leonard-Valter Tudor, 20, arrived in the United Kingdom on Friday and went to Yorkshire to meet a contact. But the following day he was caught in the East Midlands, trying to steal £508 of goods from TX Maxx in Nottingham.

The father-of-one tried to use a foil-lined bag to interfere with the signals of security tags on the items.

He was arrested at the store and appeared on court on Monday, where he was detained in a young offenders institution for 16 weeks. An accomplice managed to avoid arrest, Nottingham Live reported.