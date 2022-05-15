Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the Rome Open final for the first time, beating Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-3 6-3.

The 23-year-old Greek overcame a perfect start from Germany’s Zverev to reach a fifth Masters final, and his fourth on clay.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic will be bidding to be the fifth player to earn 1,000 tour-level wins if he defeats Ruud.

This was the third time Tsitsipas and Zverev had met in a Masters semi-final this season, with the Greek losing to the German last week in Madrid.