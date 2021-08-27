Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a deal to sign for Manchester City this summer but the clubs have a couple of stumbling blocks to overcome before the transfer can be confirmed.

Reports emerged on Tuesday which insisted Ronaldo was ‘seeking to engineer’ a move to Man City this summer as he looked to leave Juventus.

The Portugal international had apparently ‘spoken with a number of Manchester City players about making the move’ but that it was likely to be ‘very complicated’ to complete.

It was suggested yesterday that Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte could be offered in part-exchange for Ronaldo as City look to do a deal without spending lots of cash.

Earlier today a report in ESPN said that City aren’t keen on paying a transfer fee but will cover all of Ronaldo’s requested wage packet.