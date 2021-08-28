Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a sensational return to Manchester United, the club announced on Friday, in a €15 million deal with a potential further €8m in add-ons, according to ESPN sources.

The 36-year-old has returned to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid and will sign a two-year contract.

United posted a collage of Ronaldo from his previous playing days at the club on Twitter along with the words: “Welcome home, @Cristiano.”

A statement from United read, “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cup, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.”