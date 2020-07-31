Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated winning yet another league title by spending £5.5 million on a new luxury yacht.

Juventus were confirmed Serie A champions after a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria on Sunday and it’s the seventh league title of Ronaldo’s career.

The 35-year-old has decided to commemorate the victory by splashing out on the vessel which boasts five cabins, six bathrooms, a large lounge as well as a kitchen.

His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared images on Instagram to give fans a peek inside.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez set sail for the first time this week after the yacht caught the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s eye at the Azimut-Benetti shipyards in Viareggio.

The Portuguese international picked out the yacht himself and also took his four children along.

On the pitch, it’s been another scintillating season and Ronaldo has scored 31 goals in 33 league games this season.

He is four goals behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile in the Capocannoniere race with one game remaining.

Juventus fell to a 2-0 defeat against Cagliari last night and they face Roma on Saturday in what will be their fifth game in 12 days.