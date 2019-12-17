Cristiano Ronaldo has added another mansion to his array of properties and this time, it is in his country home Lisbon with reports claiming that the new house cost a staggering £6 million from the Juve star’s money pouch.

The Portuguese star was reported to have acquired the real estate mansion in July 2018 after beating two other millionaires who were also in the bidding for the luxury apartment.

According to a local report, the mini-estate is located in Avenida de Liberdade area of the Lisbon and it incredibly boasts 288 square metres, with 3,100 square feet.

With eye-catching features including a spa and indoor swimming pool, the £6million-worth luxury apartment also has an exciting gym, latest electro domestics and three large bedrooms.

The privacy-giving apartment was reportedly built ten years ago when the Juventus star was at Manchester United. And because of its proximity to the neighborhood where Ronaldo began his football career as a young ambitious footballer in Portugal, the site was said to have become a tourist place for local footballers.

The former Real Madrid star added the luxury empire to his collection of landed properties with the hope of using it as a place of retirement after he stops playing professional football.