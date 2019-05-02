Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to be the new owner of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire – reportedly the most expensive car ever built.

Reports suggest Ronaldo has spent €11million (£9.49million) on the unique Bugatti which was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The French luxury company built only one of the prototype supercar and it is a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

The car is a modern interpretation of the mythical and legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of which were built between 1936 and 1938.

The car is powered by an 8.0-litre turbocharged W16 engine and can reach 260mph.

Bugatti have confirmed the one-off model now has an owner, but have refused to officially identify them.

Spanish sports paper Marca reports that the new owner is the legendary footballer, despite previous claims that it was bought by Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

Ronaldo will not be able to drive the car until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise some small details on the prototype, according to reports.

Ronaldo has a fleet of luxury cars which reportedly include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.