Cristiano Ronaldo is used to being the star of the show whenever he lines up on the football pitch.

So it makes sense that the Portugal icon harbours an ambition to start a new career in acting when he finally hangs up his boots.

The likes of Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones have both moved from stadium to stage while a host of others, including David Beckham, have made cameo appearances on the silver screen.

And five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo, 34, admitted that he still has many goals to achieve after his playing days.

Speaking at the Dubai Sports Conference, he said: “When I quit football I would like to resume my studies.

“I focus a lot on studying, on learning, because, unfortunately, the studies I’ve done can’t give answer to all the questions I have in mind.

“One thing that fascinates me is to want to try acting in a film.”

Ronaldo has insisted that he has no plans to retire yet, and said he will walk away from the game “the moment my body is no longer responding in the right way”.

The Juventus ace added: “I’ve never had a bad season in my life, since I’m always ready to face challenges.

“I always play with the intention of winning. The moment my body no longer responds in the right way on the pitch, then it will be time for me to stop.

“Many years ago, the ideal age to retire was 30 or 32, now you still see players aged 40.”