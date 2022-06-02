Cristiano Ronaldo has made the six-man shortlist for the PFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award – with league runners up Liverpool boasting three representatives.

Manchester United suffered their worst-ever Premier League season, finishing down in sixth.

But Ronaldo, 37, who is a two-time winner of this award having won it consecutively for 2006-07 and 2007-08, finished the campaign with 18 league goals and three assists, firing himself into contention for Player of the Year honours.

An inclusion from Manchester United came as one surprise but there was another with champions Manchester City only winning a spot for one representative, Kevin De Bruyne.

Much was made about the impacts of Bernardo Silva and Rodri, but both failed to make the cut with Belgian superstar De Bruyne the only City player to make the final shortlist.

De Bruyne, who won the award in 2020 and 2021, will be the favourite to reclaim the award after another stellar campaign from the 30-year-old midfielder.

With 15 goals and eight assists, De Bruyne was once again central to the success of Pep Guardiola’s side en route to the domestic crown.

While City may feel aggrieved at their lack of representation on the final list of six nominees, Liverpool discovered they covered 50 per cent, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all up for the award.

The award is selected by fellow professionals and Liverpool’s assault for a famous quadruple, eventually ending with two trophies rather than four, won the respect of many of their peers.

