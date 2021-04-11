Cristiano Ronaldo could join PSG should Kylian Mbappe leave for Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Juventus star faces an uncertain future in Italy following his side’s struggles this season.

They look set to surrender the Serie A title and were dumped out of the Champions League by Porto in the last 16 with Ronaldo’s lack of impact in Europe resulting in heavy criticism.

Ronaldo is earning a mammoth £540,000-a-week in Italy and could be moved on as Juventus seek to balance the books as they feel the affects of the pandemic.

Reports claim they could accept as little as £25m for the player and PSG may pounce.

Their talisman Mbappe is in the midst of negotiating his contract in Paris, but there is no guarantee he stays.