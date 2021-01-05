Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Pele on the list of top goalscorers in the history of professional football.

Ronaldo netted his 757th and 758th career goals in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Udinese, moving him one ahead of Brazil legend Pele, who racked up 757 officially recognised goals during his career with Santos and New York Cosmos.

Santos recently joined Pele in arguing that his goal tally is not actually correct, claiming that he actually scored 1,091 goals for the Brazilian side alone, but the reality is the record books believe Pele only bagged 757 goals in legitimate, competitive games. No friendlies, soz.

Ronaldo is now one ahead of Pele as his 83rd goal for Juventus took him to 758 for club and country. The Portugal international sits on 102 goals for his country, adding to the 450 he managed for Real Madrid, his 118 for Manchester United and the five he managed during his time with Sporting CP.