There aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to sufficiently describe Cristiano Ronaldo.

At the age of 35, the Juventus and Portugal forward continues to produce match-winning performances.

His desire to be the best remains intense, despite his advancing years. This, combined with his remarkable work ethic, means he’s still one of the best players in the world – if not *the* best player in the world.

Ronaldo inspired Juve once again on Monday night, scoring two second-half goals against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke the deadlock in the 51st minute from the penalty spot before netting his second of the night moments later.

Ciro Immobile pulled a goal back for Lazio in the 83rd minute but it proved nothing more than a consolation goal for the visitors.

Paulo Dybala must take a large slice of credit for Ronaldo’s second goal, although full respect to the Portuguese star for getting himself into the goalscoring position.

That’s now 30 goals in 30 Serie A appearances this season for Cristiano – the first time he’s netted that many league goals in a campaign since 2015-16.

Furthermore, Ronaldo made history with his latest goals.

Per FIFA.com, Ronaldo is now the first player ever to score 50 goals in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. An extraordinary achievement.

He required just 61 games to reach 50 goals in the Italian top flight. The legendary forward also becomes the fastest player to reach 50 Serie A goals, beating the likes of Andriy Shevchenko (68 games) and the Brazilian Ronaldo (70 games).

And if those two records weren’t impressive enough, Ronaldo is also the first Juventus player since 1952 to score 30 goals in a Serie A season.