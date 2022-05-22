Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final-day Premier League trip to Crystal Palace with a hip injury.
The 37-year-old Portugal international, the club’s top scorer this season with 24 goals, will play no part as United looks to end a tumultuous campaign on a positive note against Palace.
Already condemned to finishing the season with their lowest points tally in Premier League history, United will drop to seventh on the final day – and qualify for the Europa League Conference – if they lose or draw at Palace and West Ham win at Brighton on the final day of the season.
Ronaldo misses the chance to impress incoming United boss Erik ten Hag, who is expected to watch the game from the stands at Selhurst Park today.
