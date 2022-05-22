Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s final-day Premier League trip to Crystal Palace with a hip injury.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, the club’s top scorer this season with 24 goals, will play no part as United looks to end a tumultuous campaign on a positive note against Palace.

Already condemned to finishing the season with their lowest points tally in Premier League history, United will drop to seventh on the final day – and qualify for the Europa League Conference – if they lose or draw at Palace and West Ham win at Brighton on the final day of the season.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ronaldo misses the chance to impress incoming United boss Erik ten Hag, who is expected to watch the game from the stands at Selhurst Park today.