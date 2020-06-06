Cristiano Ronaldo continues to shatter records during his trophy-laden playing career – and the Juventus talisman is now the first footballer to reach $1billion in earnings.

The 35-year-old forward has earned $105million (£82.6m) before taxes and fees over the past year which sees him occupy fourth spot, behind Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Roger Federer, on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100.

Ronaldo’s exorbitant income has also allowed him to edge one place above rival Lionel Messi and he becomes just the third athlete to reach the milestone while still playing.

Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather are the other two household names to have matched his achievement, but Portuguese icon Ronaldo has now set the standard for footballers across the world.