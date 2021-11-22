Cristiano Ronaldo’s preference as the new Manchester United manager has been revealed as Luis Enrique, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as United manager on Sunday morning, with the club already on the hunt for the Norwegian’s successor.

And influential forward Ronaldo wants Enrique to replace Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout, rather than reunite with Zinedine Zidane, according to Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for Luis Enrique to become the new #mufc manager, I’m told. The Spain boss is likely

to be considered for the role along with out-of-work Zinedine Zidane and Erik Ten Hag, the #ajax manager.

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane worked with Ronaldo at the Spanish giants, where they won three successive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

But Ronaldo, 36, who is understood to have a big influence at the club, prefers Enrique rather than the Frenchman or Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who are three of the most prominent names in the running. Ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, now at Paris Saint-Germain, and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers are thought to be long shots as things stand.

Enrique has been leading Spain since late 2019, and reached the semi-finals of this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, before bowing out to eventual winners Italy on penalties.

