Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in a return to Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Los Blancos, winning two La Liga titles, two Copas del Rey and four Champions League crowns before leaving for Juventus in 2018.

The 35-year-old has managed 53 goals in 75 outings for the Italian champions and has a contract in Turin until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, it has been suggested that Juve could be forced to sell the forward this summer, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be keeping a close eye on developments.

According to Calciomercato, though, Ronaldo misses life at the Bernabeu and is eyeing a potential reunion with his former team during this summer’s transfer window.

The forward, who became Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer during his time at the club, has struck 25 times in 32 outings for Maurizio Sarri’s side this term.