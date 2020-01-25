Former England captain Wayne Rooney failed to inspire his Derby County side as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to fourth tier Northamption on Friday.

In an FA Cup fourth round tie, Northampton forward Vadaine Oliver went closest to a breakthrough in the first half, striking the crossbar from close range.

As second tier Derby failed to muster a shot on target, they now face the prospect of a replay.

But there was some drama, with Derby claiming that Northampton’s Charlie Goode should have been sent off for hauling Jack Marriott to the ground when he was through on goal.

The referee had ruled it was not a foul.

Also, Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the evening’s other match, an all second-tier affair.

Other fixtures will see Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all play on Sunday against lower division opponents.(Reuters/NAN)