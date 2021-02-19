Wayne Rooney wants assurances about his spending capability in January before taking the manager’s role at Derby County, according to reports.

The 35-year-old is currently part of an interim management team at Pride Park after Phillip Cocu was sacked.

Derby want Rooney to take the role, but he has some question marks.

According to the Daily Mail, Rooney wants to make sure he can replenish the squad in the winter transfer window.

The Rams are currently bottom of the Championship table with one win from 11 matches.