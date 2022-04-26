From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Rootswatch, a grassroots news magazine will host the 20th edition of the Local Government Chairmen Merit Award on Thursday, May 12, in Abuja.
The awards is instituted to honour performing council chairmen and also showcase their outstanding achievements for posterity.
National Coordinator of the award, Bayode Ojo said it will feature 10 council chairmen from across the country.
The awardees include Godwin Inyieng of Ukanafu, Aminu Maifata of Lafia, Solomon Possible Ajede of Ukwuani, David Ikonne of Aba North, Abdulhammed Salawu of Shomolu, and Nelson Owoso of Ethiope West. Others are Saheed Adeyemi of Oyo East, Abdullahi Ahmed Gwayo of Jakusko, Alex Miskoom Na’antuam of Shendam and Shuaibu Bawa Jaja of Kudan Local Government.
The ceremony will also be used to launch the special edition of Rootswatch Magazine that will highlight the impactful achievements of the awardees.
