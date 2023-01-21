The 2nd Vice President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Roseline Collins Okah has been appointed the Chairperson of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Athletics Association.

The appointment letter was signed by the FCT director of Sports Mr. Luka Istifanus.

A letter of introduction sent to AFN stated that Collins-Okah would be responsible for coordinating and regulating all Athletics activities in the FCT and urge AFN to accord her all needed assistance .

In her acceptance speech, Collins said God willing, She would try her best not to fail the FCT in this assignment.