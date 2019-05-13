Christy Anyanwu

The 2019 Youth Empowerment Programme of Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF) was held recently in Lagos.

With the theme, “Reshaping the Mindset of the Nigerian Youth,” the event had more than 2,000 youths in attendance, including unemployed graduates and entrepreneurs.

In her welcome address, the founder of RoSF, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, said the growing rate of unemployment among the youth and peer pressure were causing challenges for the youths.

“We need to start talking about this because these are our future leaders. As an entrepreneur or aspiring entrepreneur, you need the right mindset to excel. You need quality mentoring. You don’t have to follow shortcuts, because it would only lead to destruction. We need to begin to work on the mindset of our youths, especially in this age when they are exposed to several societal vices like prostitution, cultism, drug trafficking, hooliganism, examination malpractices, rape, drug abuse and others.”

Others that spoke at the event were the head of Marine Science Department, University of Lagos, Dr. Onyema Ikenna Charles, certified value chain expert and agribusiness development coach, Adeniyi Solabunmi, and certified human resource consultant, motivational speaker and life coach, Gbobaniyi Olushola.

The speakers admonished the youth on various keys to success. Olushola advised the youths on going abroad to seek the proverbial greener pastures.

Mrs Oluwadamilola Cole, a life coach, said: “You have to fight yourself out of that notion that you can’t make it in Nigeria. But, first of all, you must have a mindset of wealth creation.”

Many of the youths, including Hammed Mabadeje, an orphan, and Doyinsola Popoola, spoke of how their determination and help from RoSF helped them achieve their aims in life.

Similarly, Tosin Ayoade and Victor Mbanuju said the event sharpened their thoughts: “We learnt great lessons from all the speakers. It was a well planned event and youths of today need to hear from knowledgeable people. And there was enough to eat and drink,” they said.