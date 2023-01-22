By Monica Iheakam

Rosemary Chukwuma has raced to the history books again, smashing her indoor Personal Best (PB) of 23.49s with a new 22.99s to win the 200m final at the Red Raider Open.

This new feat is coming barely one week after her World lead mark of 7.11 run over the 60 meters at the Corky Classic last Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, USA.

The time catapulted Chukwuma to No. 3 on the African all-time list, behind Favour Ofili (22.46s) and Murielle Ahoure (22.80s), making her only the third African female athlete to go sub-23s indoors.

It also currently stands as the fastest in the world this year, NCAA-leading time, and third fastest in Texas Tech University school history.

The former African U18 and U20 double sprint champion was named the Big 12 Conference athlete of the week following her 7.11 run over the 60m indoors School Record (SR), PB, and NCAA-leading time of 7.11s last week.

Meanwhile, Ella Onojuvwewo made her Louisiana State University (LSU) indoor debut competing in the 200m, where she ran a PB of 24.15s to finish second in her heat.

It is her first time competing on an indoor track, so great effort from the quartermile sensation.