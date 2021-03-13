From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Patrick Nwabueze Ubru, a Rotarian, has commended Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his commitment to peace and rural development, describing the governor as people-oriented.

Ubru made the commendation Saturday in Nsukka while reacting to the recent recognition and installation of HRH, Igwe Jude Okeke of Nkpunato Nkpologu community in Uzo-uwani Local Government Area as the traditional ruler of the community by the state government.

The Rotarian, who cited the governor’s quick intervention to communal crises and his developmental strides in rural areas, urged the people to emulate the governor.

‘We are blessed to have Ugwuanyi as the governor of Enugu State. He is a man of peace and full of wisdom, his peaceful dispositions are the reason why Enugu is peaceful,’ Ubru stated.

‘What the governor has just done by recognising Igwe Jude Okeke was to put to an end the age-long leadership tussle in my community.

‘The recognition of our monarch was so special as it was done without any other community in attendance; this is a very big honour our community,’ he said.

Ubru, a former senior bank official, said he donated a 300KVA transformer and solar energy systems in the autonomous community for street lighting to support and appreciate Governor Ugwuanyi and the council chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon Chukwudi Nnadozie, for their recognition and the special inauguration of the new traditional ruler.

‘This is my humble way of saying thank you to the governor and the council chairman for reuniting the community and bringing peace and harmonious coexistence among the people of the area.’

Also speaking, Igwe Okeke, the newly crowned royal, said that the donations of a solar power system and transformer have been valued at N3.5 million by independent market surveyors.

He monarch his gratitude to the governor for his kindness to the community, assuring that the community would never take such special recognition for granted.

‘The governor wowed every member of the community when he accorded me special recognition, and for this singular reason, I want to assure him that my community will never fail him,’ the monarch said.

He also appreciated the donor for the kind gesture, adding that ‘posterity will be kind to him, just as God will replenish his gesture.’

The governor had released over N20 million to Nkpologu-atta for the restoration of electricity in the area a few months ago, which upon disbursement by the leadership of Nkpologu will complement the donor’s efforts in the area.

The governor has also constructed the Onubuogbo/Umulokpa road as well as a hospital between Nkpologu and Onubuogbo road for the people of the area.