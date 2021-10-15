The Rotary Club of Amuwo has installed Rotn. Austin Njoku as it’s president. The event took place at Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing president, Rotn. Nelson Oluwakayode Edohore, pointed out some impactful projects they were able to execute despite 2020 being a COVID-19 year.

The projects include distribution of facemasks and hand sanitizers in Amuwo and its environs, micro credit loans to organised petty traders, free prostrate cancer screening, cervical and breast cancer screening, malaria testing and hepatitis vaccination and general medical sensitisation, the refurbishment of Prisons Coaster bus and obtaining the release of some prison inmates.

He also said that Rotary club of Amuwo created a new club at Lekki axis and also donated 6,000 dollars to Rotary foundation.

The new president, Rotn Austin Njoku who is the 35th president of Rotary club of Amuwo in his address pointed out the theme of this Rotary year which is “ Serve to Change lives” also said that his tenure started on July 1, 2021 and since that time they have started executing some projects which include; Tree planting, literacy program in three different schools within Amuwo Odofin.

He also used the opportunity to invite the guest to support the fundraising of the club to enable them to execute more outlined Projects for the Rotary year.

