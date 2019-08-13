Leadership of Rotary Club has called for improved ties with all tiers of government for a meaningful and constructive synergy between the club, the society and the government to alleviate the challenges confronting the masses.

District 9110 Nigeria immediate past governor, Rotary International, Kola Sodipo, District governor-elect, Bola Oyebade, newly-chartered President, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, Dr. Sunit Deb Roy, made the called during the formal chartering of the Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic, mentored by the immediate past president, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Sanjeev Tandon, at the Spice Route Restaurant, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island.

The leadership, who said government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities, urged Nigerians to join the club to afford them deploy their talents, time, treasures and resources to assist the people.

Former past district governor, Kamoru Omotosho, who was in company with his wife, Susan, thanked Indian community in Nigeria for their to improve the nation’s economy, especially as the largest employers of labour in the county.

He called on other nationals to emulate them.

Sodipo, also in company with his wife, Nike, described Dr Deb Roy, as an instrument of God assist others to live and grow successfully in life.

He urged leaders to listen to the people with a view to justify the confidence reposed in them to make the society a better place to live at all times.