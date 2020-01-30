Gloria Ikegbule

Newly inducted Rotarian, Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, the CEO of International Alpha Limited and founder, Dr. O. Yomi-Sholoye Foundation, has called on Nigerians to support the vaccination and treatment of underprivileged girls and women with cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer, which can be prevented through vaccination, is caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

According to Dr. Jide Akeredolu, District Governor, Rotary International, District 9110, cervical cancer vaccination is expensive which is why the project has not been taken up in Nigeria. In Africa, only Rwanda he noted has done it.

“When we did our survey, we discovered that about 4 million girls would need vaccination. We have decided to take the first step by sponsoring 50 girls. Each vaccination costs N11,000 and each girls requires two doses which is equal to N22,000,” he explained.

In her acceptance speech into Rotary Club of Victoria Island East District 9110, Yomi-Sholoye who is elated by the induction into the international humanitarian club said, her capacity to give back to society has been increased as she has been giving empowerment to citizens particularly widows through her foundation.

“I came into the realization of giving back to society early enough to set up different apparatus to give back, one of which is my foundation. An average Nigerian cannot fund the treatment of cervical cancer because it is expensive which is why we have decided to come to the rescue of these girls.

“They inducted me into Rotary club so that I can do what I have been doing with my foundation on a higher level. Cervical cancer is mostly found in women. We see that this is getting rampant and so we are going to be creating awareness among women to nib it in the bud. It is the same humanitarian service we are doing by the sponsor of those 50 girls.

“I implore every Nigerian particularly the rich in this country to rise up to assist the less-privileged in the society. Everyone can start by begin of assistance to his neighbor,” she said.

Other projects by Rotary Club of Victoria Island East District 9110 that Yomi-sholoye and her fellow inductee are canvassing support for are; be a guardian, adoption of a disadvantaged community – Aro community, polio eradication and Eko medical mission.