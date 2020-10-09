The Rotary Club of Amuwo, in partnership with District 9110 Lagos Nigeria, held a free prostrate cancer screening exercise on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Bonne Sante Health Services, in Festac, within the Amuwo community.

The Service Project Rotarian Patricia Igbokwe said that over 100 men above the age of 40 years were screened notwithstanding the downpour on that day.

District chairman of the Prostrate Committee, Assistant Governor Olusola Benson, said it was a pet project of the Opportunities District Governor, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, and the district was partnering with different clubs to create awareness on prostrate cancer for men above the age of 40 years.

The president of the club Rotarian Nelson Edohore said, during the exercise, four men were discovered to have enlarged prostrate and have be referred for medical assistant at no cost to them, he also advised men above age of 40 years of age should check the status of their prostrate regularly, at least, once in a year. He concluded by saying, for those that missed the free screening exercise, another opportunity awaits them, as the exercise will be held again very soon.