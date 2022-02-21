By Chinelo Obogo

In a bid to attract investment to Isheri community and create employment, the Rotary Club, Isheri North chapter, Lagos, under district 9110, organised a maiden trade fair in the community. The two-day programme, which took place at the weekend, had participants from different sectors and dignatories in attendance.

The president of Isheri North chapter of the club, Churchill Nwagwu, said that the reason for organising the fair is to attract investments for Isheri community.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“This is the first community-based trade fair to be organised by a single rotary club in district 9110, which is the district covering Lagos and Ogun States. The community is rich in both human and natural resources but there is seemingly lack of government presence and we thought there is need for investors to tap and invest in these resources.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We decided to create a platform to get investors and businesses to interact within the community. Our aim is for opportunities to meet ideas. This is one of the veritable platforms that we are building in the community to be able to create jobs, train skills, encourage investors, drive development and give a kind of community service.

“We have surpassed our expectation being the first to come up with this kind of idea. It is going to be an annual event. While we drive this, we want to also take stock of what we have done so that by the time we do a post event assessment of what has happened today, we will be able to improve and build on it in the future,” Nwagwu said.