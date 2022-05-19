From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Rotary Club has carried out a free medical mission tagged ‘Zero Malaria Initiative’ in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

They also distributed 6000 mosquito nets and medical glasses as well as carried out free medical tests and a public health enlightenment to prevent malaria in the area.

The medical mission had Rotary Club Maple Grove, District 5950 Minnesota, United States, as the main organiser with collaboration from Rotary Club Agege, Lagos and Rotary Club Ughelli.

The President-Elect of Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Mrs Jennifer Nebi Borel in an interview shortly after the flag-off of the five days event and the unveiling, and distribution of the items explained that the project was part of the humanitarian services rendered by Rotary globally to communities.

According to her, malaria can kill within hours as it affects the liver, and the brain and can lead to convulsion and mental sickness if it’s not well treated.

“Most times we neglect these things and we think it’s ordinary malaria, we take over the counter medication and we don’t treat it. We have 15 wards from Abari to Aven, to Agloma, Tawari, amongst others, everybody will be having free medication for 12 months.

“People will be checked on blood tests in addition, I also decided with my club that we are adding eye tests.

“Is like a full package and free eyeglasses will be given to people, eye drops, we also test for blood glucose levels, which is diabetes.

“If anyone’s sugar level is high we will ask them to see their doctors, for proper advice,” she said.

Nebi Borel urged the people to take the project seriously because people have contributed their money to the project.

She disclosed that they will soon establish a Rotary Club of Patani, in line with the indicated interests of the King of Kabowei Kingdom and his dhiefs.

On his part, the facilitator, Mr Caleb Ogboola explained that malaria is an acute febrile illness caused by Plasmodium parasites, which is spread to people through the bites of infected female anopheles mosquitoes.

According to him, Falciparum is the deadliest malaria parasite and the most prevalent on the African continent (Southern part of Nigeria) mostly in the riverine areas.

Ogboola listed some preventive measures including effective vector control and the use of anti-malarial drugs/treated insecticide nets (mosquito nets) as ways to fight the disease.

He said if these measures are effective and meticulously followed, people will experience what is called Zero malaria.

King Peremobowei Erebulu, of Kabowei kingdom, which comprises Bayelsa and Delta States, said he was delighted that Rotary Club had taken the Zero Malaria Initiative to his kingdom.

Erebulu assured them that he would join the Rotary Club along with his seven chiefs automatically for the sake of humanity.

He commended Nebi Borel and the others who brought the initiative to her people and assured them that the kingdom was a safe place and peaceful.