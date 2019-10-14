Rotary International has charged Nigerians to complement government’s efforts at improving the general wellbeing of the citizens.

Former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, gave the charge at the installation and investiture of Dr. Sunit Deb Roy as the 2019/2020 Rotary Year Charter President of Eko Atlantic, District 9110 Nigeria, Rotary International, in Lagos. Adelusi-Adeluyi said Nigerians must strive to make life more meaningful for one another irrespective of their tribal, religious and political differences.

“Nigerians should make the best use of their treasures, time, talents to improve the lots of others and to drive the expectations of the economy as government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities, especially in the areas of the positive, effective health care service delivery, fiscal financial empowerment and eradication of illiteracy.”

He commended Roy, for contributing to academics, administration, and charged him to farther push the club’s membership drive, with a view to “placing the society, the nation and the globe on the map of excellence.”