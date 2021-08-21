By Jessica Uguru

The Rotary Club of Lekki Central has commissioned five recycling receptacles on August 15.

According to Christyn Obiajulu, the change maker president, the event was one of the highlights to celebrate the District Governor, Remi Bello, who visited.

He noted that the gesture was to encourage the recycling of plastic bottles instead of littering all over conservation center, stressing, “this project also keys into one of the Rotary focus areas of supporting the environment.”

Rotary, Obiajulu emphasised, is committed to supporting activities that strengthen the conservation and protection of natural resources, advance ecological sustainability and foster harmony between communities and the environment.