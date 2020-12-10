By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Considering the deplorable condition of Nigeria’s healthcare sector and the increasing diseases especially the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Ojodu has promised to continue to support government in the sensitisation and provision of healthcare services to community, irrespective of government’s involvement in meeting community’s healthcare need.

The non-governmental organisation, which held a three-day medical outreach, for Yakoya, Ojodu and it’s environs, embarked on provision of free medical services to Ojodu communities, as part of its humanitarian activities, scheduled Rotary Family Health week.

According to the organisation, they had to bring the hospital closer to the people so as to provide services like; free breast, prostrate and cervical cancer screening, counseling, provision of treated mosquito nets, infant baby food, vitamin A and B administration, sanitary towels, deworming of children, tuberculosis screening, hypertension among others.

“The free health services, which focused on HIV testing and counseling, hepatitis B and C, diabetes, and glucose level screening, malaria test and treatment, dental care was carried out through the collaborative efforts of all club members.

The Club president, Mr Ezenwa Opara said over 2,000 persons benefitted from the programme, carried at the boundary community of Lagos and Ogun state.

Opara added that people should not loose sight of the fact that COVID-19, is not the only health challenge faced in the country,the club will continue with humanitarian activities to complete government effort.

He called on government to work with rotary club to improve health care delivery.

“The is in line with Rotary’s commitment to health this year, they decided brought healthcare professionals to the community to provide free medical checks and give free drugs to the residents.

A former president, of the Club, Mr Nwagbo Churchill who gave a talk on healthier lifestyle for family, advised on importance of sleeping well and eating the right food, exercise and slowing down on daily hustle, due to stress.

Churchill stressed on self medications and use of herbal drugs, admonishing on the consumption of herbal drugs.

He disclosed that most people take herbal medicine, but abuse it. “Seek counsel from experts not quacks or semi qualified practitioners in the community, this would save lives. Enough is enough. We must focus on how to improve the lives of family members in the area of health.”

He stressed on the need for better-placed members of society to always give a helping hand to the needy, especially in the area of health.

“COVID-19 has exposed a lot of things to us, and government need to prioritize healthcare and other basic amenities.”

Also, immediate past president of the group, Nonye Uche-Nwachukwu urged government to equipped and upgrade health facilities to ensure improved health sector.

Nwachukwu underscored the role quality health care play, stating that a healthy nation is wealthy nation as well.

She commended the club for her selfless service to humanity, especially the less privileged. “A lot of people are bearing testimonies to Rotary sacrifice in touching lives.

“Although the budget for health sector might not be adequate and most of the facilities in the government hospitals and the primary health centres dilapidated and outdated, the little that Rotary Club had done was of immense help to members of the communities.”

She pointed out that the club would continue to do its best to serve humanity and leave a lasting legacy.

Co-ordinator of the progrmme, Ikpunuekhai Osi-Evans, said while charging government to step up effort in addressing vacuum in the medical sector, added that what they had done at Rotary Family Health Day could not take the place of medical infrastructures supposed to be provided by government. “What they had done, only served as complement to lapses in the health sector.”