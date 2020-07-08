Henry Uche

The Rotary District Club 9110, Nigeria, has disbursed N2 million to indigent persons in Lagos and Ogun states for various businesses establishment.

The disbursement took place in Lagos where the District Governor, Bola Oyebada, distributed N50,000 cheques to 27 indigents drawn from Lagos and Ogun states.

Addressing newsmen, Oyebada said the gesture would continue to infinity as long as Rotary Club 9110 lives on as part of its mandate to affect humanity positively. He tasked beneficiaries to be prudent and frugal in their financial management.

He said: ‘This loan is interest-free, we expect beneficiaries to comply with the Five months refund- cycle, we do this as our core mandate to impact our society. We want people to be economically independent. We call on wealthy Nigerians to help the hapless in the country.’

He maintained that his administration would bankroll any feasible and viable business idea from its members and the public in line with the mandate of the Club.

‘We shall continue to show empathy to people who need us practically, we will not stop this because this is why we live.’

In her speech, the chairperson of the Mega micro-credit committee, Olaitan Ojuroye, said it is the resolve of the Club to empower 1,000 persons in different trades and vocations before the end of the year 2020.

Ojuroye added that the Club would not leave any stone unturned in pursuing its core mandate to do more than just empowerment, noting that Rotary will follow up all beneficiaries with the necessary assistance at all time to secure its loan and lucre for beneficiaries.

‘With proper management and administration of resources, we shall not leave beneficiaries alone, but we must support them to ensure that they utilise the loan properly for others to benefit as well,’ she affirmed.

Reacting, a beneficiary (widow), Julian Nwokeafor, who appreciated the Club on behalf of others assured the club of maximum use of the loan, adding that such move would help reduce social ills in the country since they are engaged in productive ventures.

‘We thank Rotary Club 9110, for this gesture, as a widow, I promise to multiply this N50,000 so much so others can benefit as well. We call on other individuals and corporate bodies to look within and help the poor for the sake of posterity,’ she stated.