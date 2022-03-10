By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In line with Rotary’s area of focus on disease prevention and treatment, Rotary Club of Anthony Golden, Lagos, last week, provided free medications and medical items, including mosquitoe netss and clinical tools to the primary health centre and residents of Mende, Maryland, Lagos State.

The president, Mr. Osemoje Lato, said Rotarians were always thinking about the welfare of the people and society. They decided to make a strong intervention in the health sector for the residents, especially those who might not have the means, in addition to other projects that would be carried out this year.

He explained that part of their priority as a humanitarian club was disease prevention and healthy living, which they have successfully carried out in different parts of the country.

“This is part of what we do as Rotary club members and as one of the clubs in District 9110 of Rotary International, one of the areas where we must have an impact in, our community through sensitisation of disease prevention, control and treatment.

“We want to have a situation where people in our society who ordinarily would not be able to afford health services can make use of this, as some medications have been donated to the health centre for residents to have access to qualitative healthcare provided for them, as it would help to reduce the burden on this class of people. Staff of the health centre excitedly received the donated items described as remarkable.”

Osemoje said the donation was to meet some of the needs of the health centre, as a primary health delivery point and the most accessible to residents in the area; they needed such support to aid services to patients.

“We visited the centre to find out some of its needs and how we can support in our own little way as a club. Government cannot do everything; they need humanitarian deeds like this so the society can be progressive.

“That is why we are here to donate this equipment that will be of help to the patients and those who will be coming to seek medical help. Rotarians are known for their humanitarian gestures. We delight a lot to put smiles on the faces of people all over the world.”

Also, Rotarian Ebo Bayem Urenwoke expressed concern over the financial state of most people that has made them a little careless about their health.

“Some resort to taking herbal mixture whenever there are signs or symptoms of ailments. Most of the herbal preparations are not refined, hence, they should not be relied upon.”