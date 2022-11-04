By Omotunde Alawode

As part of efforts aimed at improving the nation’s education sector and promoting reading culture among children, Rotary Club of Ojodu, recently donated books to Agindigbin Primary School, Ikeja-Lagos.

The club said they did this “to enable children love books and have books as their best friends in a digital world dominated by phones, tablets, television is an arduous task.”

Speaking during the donation, President of the Club, Edwin Okon, said September is celebrated internationally as World Literacy month, hence the essence of the club adopting the “Read Along Project”

“Basic Education and Literacy project of Rotary Club focuses on programs and activities on education, literacy, especially amongst children. The club equally held reading sessions with the pupils of the school to encourage them,” he said.

He added that he was moved by the level of intelligence and complete understanding of current affairs issues by the pupils. He said one of the cardinal projects of the club this year as enunciated during his investiture as the 18th President of the club few months ago is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

He further stated that the club’s Read Along Project will continue to support education for all children and literacy for children and adults.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the management and staff of school, the headmistress, Mrs. Adenike Alao commended the initiative of the club and urged them not to rest on their oars.

Chairperson, Young Generation of the Club, Rotarian Martins Nnanna whose committee carried out the needs assessment said the reason for the choice of Agidingbi Primary School was due to the considerable list of needs of the pupils and the moving conditions of the school facilities when his committee visited.

He expressed gratitude to the club for providing the needed funds for the successful accomplishment of the Read Along project.