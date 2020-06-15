Damiete Braide

In order to promote the culture of hand

washing and personal hygiene in communities in Lagos State and curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic (RCEA), Lagos has donated water tanks and nose masks to Lagos State Government and other agencies.

The agencies include Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos State Command, State Criminal Investigation Department, Nigeria Police, Panti Yaba, Lagos Island Maternity Centre, Lagos, Passport Office, Alagbon, Office of Head of Service, The Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja High Court, Ikeja and Lagos High Court, Igbosere Lagos.

The club, through its COVID-19 Water Tank Project, led by Gboyega Bada, donated 1000-litre and 500-litre water tanks to various departments of the state and local governments.

President of RCEA, Dr. Sunit Deb Roy said club is worried about the increasing number of cases in the country, decided to contribute to the efforts at curtailing its spread through the support of Geepee Tanks Nigeria Limited and Chellaram Plc, provided the water tanks.

According to him, with the high rate of infection in Lagos State, the best thing that should be done in this situation is for people to wash their hands regularly, maintain social distancing and wear nose masks always when they go out and with these, in the coming days that the infection rate will decline.

Rotary District 9110 Governor, Dr. Jide Akeredolu, commended the club and the Lagos State Government for the fight against coronavirus, noting that the club has always introduced innovative projects that impact positively in the community.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended and appreciated the club and the donors for deeming it fit to be part of the fight in the state, adding that the most important part of the protocol of fighting the virus is hand washing.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Director, Local Government and Community Affairs, Mrs Sherifah Ewumi-Dosumu, stressed that the donation would go a long way in eradicating COVID-19, assuring that the items would be judiciously used and spread out across the LCDAs in the state.

“The placement of the tanks will be strategic in public places, like markets, hospitals and others and we will ensure that long after COVID-19 must have been conquered, the habit of hand washing would have been well instilled and be a continuous practice among the people of Lagos State,” he noted.