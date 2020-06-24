Damiete Braide

Rotary Club of Eko Atlantic (RCEA), Lagos, has donated water tanks and nose masks to Lagos State Government and other agencies to promote the culture of hand washing and personal hygiene and curb the spread of Coronavirus.

The agencies include Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos State Command, State Criminal Investigation Department, Nigeria Police, Panti Yaba, Lagos Island Maternity Centre, Lagos, Passport Office, Alagbon, Office of Head of Service, The Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja High Court, Ikeja and Lagos High Court, Igbosere Lagos.

The club, through its COVID-19 Water Tank Project, led by Gboyega Bada, donated 1000-litre and 500-litre water tanks to various departments of the state and local governments.

President of RCEA, Dr. Sunit Deb Roy, said the club, worried by the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases decided to contribute to the efforts at curtailing its spread.

Rotary District 9110 Governor, Dr. Jide Akeredolu, commended the club and the state government for the fight against coronavirus, noting that the club has always introduced innovative projects that impact positively in the community.