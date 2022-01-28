From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Rotary Club of Makurdi has empowered six youths with working tools to enable them practice their entrepreneurial skills and add value to their lives.

President of Rotary Club of Makurdi, Rotarian Joyce Tarka said the Artisan project themed: ‘Empowering the Youths’ witnessed the donation of sewing machines, baking ovens, make-up kits and soap making chemicals to Rotaractors.

The President noted that the project was in fulfilment of one of Rotary’s areas of focus to reach out to youths by way of empowering them so that they can be self reliant and contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

“We’re here as Rotarians to empower our Rotaractors through this artisan project for the first quarter of the year 2022. Basically, the project is Rotary International’s way to add value to the youths and make them self reliant.”

Tarka encouraged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the tools so that they can in turn make more money and improve on their livelihoods.

“Rotary is all about serving to save lives. We are always happy when we are able to positively impact lives in anyway. We believe that as leaders of tomorrow, the youths need to begin to plan for their future and part of that planning is how to be financially stable and be self reliant. That’s why we have embarked on this project,” Tarka said.

One of the beneficiaries, Rotaractor Hauwa Yusuf who got soap making chemicals expressed joy that she could be part of such magnanimous gesture from Rotary Club.

“I feel happy because it will help me to make soap that I can in turn sell and also give to those who cannot afford it. I have been a rotaractor since 2018 but this is the first time I’m benefiting from this gesture. I thank Rotary for choosing me and urge them to keep it up.”

Another beneficiary, Rotaractor Gbaior Christiana who got an oven for baking could not hide her joy for the gesture as she lauded the efforts of Rotary Club to invest in youths.

“I’m so happy. It has always been my joy to have an oven. Before now I don’t have an oven. I use charcoal or firewood to bake and I have been thinking about how to get one. Rotary has been a blessing to my life and this is one more way that it has proven that,” she said.