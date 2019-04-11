The Rotary Club of Ikeja South has broken three records in the current Rotary year. This is even as the club amidst pomp and pageantry has celebrated its thirty second [32] anniversary.

According to the President of the Association Rotarian Yinka Adeosun, he expressed his happiness and pride at the achievement of the club so far.

“I feel happy and proud, so far so good to the glory of God for what we have been able to achieve this year in as a result of the motivation and support I got from members and past leaders of the club and the foundation that they laid. Past leaders of the club went beyond the call of duty to ensure that the club was placed in high pedestal” he said.

Tracing the journey of how he became a Rotarian, he expressed his gratitude to Rotarian Remi Bello for introducing him to the rotary club.

“I was introduced to the rotary club by Rotarian Bello and when he served as president of the club, he did marvelously well, I feel proud and happy that our club is at a much higher pedestal than we were in previous years” he enthused.

Speaking on the achievement of the club, Adeosun said the club has broken three major records in the current Rotary year.

“In the history of the club, we have never produced someone who will emerge as a District Governor Nominee Designated, for the first time ever, we have been able to produce a DGND. Number two, since the inception of this club membership strength, has never gotten beyond fifty, [50] we got beyond sixty [60] and we are even looking forward to hitting seventy [70], and finally in the history of the club, we were able to generate well over $13,000 [Thirteen Thousand Dollars] donated for developmental programmes of Rotary Foundations,worldwide, so these are landmark achievements we were able to record in this rotary year” he said.

Speaking on the developmental stride that the Association has recorded in recent years, one of the founding members of the club, SegunAdewakun, Assistant General to the club said the journey to the present status of the association was one achieved with the sweat and dedication of many who were determined to ensure that the club became a success.

He singled out past president Azuh Arinze and the present president Yinka Adeosun for special praise for their determination and hard work.

“This clubhas gone through a lot to get to where we are today because we kept going on strong. There was a time that we went down so much in member but our people were determined. I want to appreciate the good work done in the past years by the past presidents, the current growth being witnessed by the club started under the presidency of Azuh Arinze while the present president Yinka Adeosun took it a notch higher” he said. He also urged the president not to relent in his efforts.

“I want to urge you not to relent in your efforts, the club has grown from 41 members to about 61 in recent time and I do not want you to rest on your oars, not now that you have a District Governor Nominee Designate as a member,” he urged.