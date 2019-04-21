Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi District 9125 has stressed the need for people from various professional backgrounds to get involved in humanitarian activities for the betterment of humanity.

The club made this known during the induction ceremony of the Traditional Ruler in charge of Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Ter Makurdi, Chief Sule Abenga in his Mbaikya-Ugondo village.

Speaking during the event, a past President of the Club, Rotarian James Tor-Anyii, stated that the Ter Makurdi after observing the activities of Rotary for a while decided to join the club, hence the induction.

Tor-Anyii, a former permanent secretary in the state civil service, said the club also seized the opportunity to carry out one of its humanitarian activities by attending to pregnant women and children in the community.

Also speaking, a past President of the Club, Rotarian Lemmy Ijioma said the club carries out projects in six areas of humanity including water and sanitation, education and literacy, peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention, community development as well as maternal and child health.

Ijioma, while inducting the Ter Makurdi, encouraged others who were present at the occasion to join the club so that together, they can continue to impact positively on humanity.

Incumbent President of the Club Rotarian Scholastica Nambe disclosed that the club had brought over 300 emergency birthing kits as well as multivitamins to be presented to mothers in the community as well as biscuits for the children.

Responding, the newly inducted Rotarian Chief Abenga, who appreciated the club for finding him worthy of the honor, especially on a day he was celebrating his birthday, promised to continue to contribute his quota to humanity particularly in the area of conflict resolution.

The event was attended by many dignitaries, including the Base Commander of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, many traditional rulers, the clergy among others.