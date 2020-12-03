By Damiete Braide

The Rotary Club of Lagos West District 9110 has installed Beatrice Egbeogu as its new president for the year 2020/2021.

At the investiture and inauguration of the board of directors held on Sunday, at Villa Parks Hotels and Suites, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the newly elected president promised that the club will carry out more activities to empower indigent persons in the community.

“You don’t have to give fish to people but teach them how to fish. We will also revolve loans to small scale businesses, basic education and literacy, particularly, to special students with challenges, maternal and child health. We’ll also provide items to prevent and treat diseases such as COVID-19.

Egbeogu, who is the 38th president of the club, described Rotary Foundation as a platform through which rotary activities are projected.

“We live in a world where inequality, poverty resulting from unemployment, illiteracy, environmental degradation, and health challenges have become the order of the day. Government, over the years, have not been able to take full control and put the challenges under control. This is why Rotary has always come in to fill in the gap,” she said.

The new president recalled her journey to the presidency of the club started 12 years ago when she was nominated as a member of the Rotary Group Study Exchange Programme to District 7890, Massachsettes, Connecticut, USA in 2004, the year Jonathan Majiyagbe was the president.

“I was inducted into the club to the glory of God and all the leaders that facilitated my journey to this level and I’m, indeed, delighted to stand before you. My gratitude to members of club who deemed it necessary to elect me their leader.”