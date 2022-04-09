By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Rotary Club of Satellite Town, Lagos State, has inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms, toilets, and pipe-borne water at Police Children School, Police Barracks, Satellite town, Lagos. While giving his welcome address at the launch, which took place in Lagos yesterday, the President of the Club, Christopher Okonkwo, said that the state of the school was appalling when they first visited the school

“We have adopted the school as a project. We won’t leave until we solve all the problems of the school. They have more uncompleted buildings that we must make sure we finish. We titled this year our year of making change, and we are at it. When we came here first, we saw many of their problems, but they saw that clean water, toilet, and chairs would be paramount, and we did them,” he stated.

The District Governor of Rotary, Remi Bello, who was represented by Past Assistant Governor, Tonia Taiwo praised the club for the landmark achievement.

“This is a multipurpose project that you achieved on your own. Most people would try to partner, but you did it yourself, and it was good. You people achieved three out of seven Rotary agendas. It is worth it,” she stated.