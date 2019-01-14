Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Rotary Club of Makurdi, Benue State (District 9125, Nigeria), has donated wheelchairs to 10 physically-challenged persons in the state.

The beneficiaries included Doofan Denen, Ashilu Akaave, Ruth Kyaayough, Dooshima Ihyembe, Joy Iorhuna, Jude Anyorikyo, Abraham Adole, Abraham Orngu, Tor-Asan Sai and Peter Gwer.

Making the presentation to the beneficiaries, in Makurdi, at the weekend, President of the Club, Mrs. Scholastica Nambe, said the gesture was the club’s little way of assisting people living with disabilities in the society in order to alleviate their suffering and make life easier for them to carry out their day to day activities.

Mrs. Nambe maintained that the Rotary Club remains committed to eradicating polio as well as providing support for survivals of the disease.

READ ALSO: 2019: It’s time for people of Benue South to reward me – Young Alhaji

She said the core objective of the club was service to humanity and that members have always been determined to living to the responsibility as evident in the rendering of health care services to Internally displaced persons, (IDPs) in camps across the State as well as educational support services to school children among several projects.

Also speaking at the event, an assistant Governor of the Club, Mrs. Jennifer Yashi-Solomon and Dr. Jem Tor Anyiin, said the donation will give the physically challenged a sense of belonging as well as spur them to discover skills that will enable them self reliant, adding that the gesture will be sustained by the Rotary Club of Makurdi to many others in need of support.

Responding, One of the beneficiaries, A 62 year old Tailor and father of Six, Mr Tor-Aben Sai who resides in Katsina Ala Local Government Area thanked the Rotary Club of Makurdi for the kind gesture, saying the wheelchair will go a long way to aid his mobility, especially in his business.